Mauritius on maximum cyclone alert as storm Belal wreaks havoc

PORT LOUIS – Mauritius raised a cyclone warning alert to maximum on Dec 16 as powerful winds and rains from tropical storm Belal caused havoc in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The government ordered all inhabitants to stay indoors, but the meteorological service said the storm was now moving eastwards away from the remote island.

Belal has left thousands of people without power, and numerous cars piled up on streets or submerged under flood waters caused by torrential rains.

The police said the body of a motorcyclist was found on a flooded highway, and the person was the victim of a road accident.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, in a statement on national television on Jan 15, said there has been one fatality so far.

Belal earlier battered the French overseas territory of Reunion, leaving one person dead.

The international airport in Mauritius was closed on Jan 15 until further notice and Air Mauritius said several flights scheduled for Jan 16, including to France and South Africa, have been cancelled.

In his address on Monday, Mr Jugnauth criticised the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) and announced that its director had submitted his resignation.

He said: “I have to admit that the country has had a difficult time because of Cyclone Belal.

“I am surprised that the arrival of the heavy rains was not anticipated by the weather services. I share the anger of many Mauritians. Those responsible will have to assume their responsibilities.”

He added that all decisions made by the government depended on information from the met service.

On Jan 15, the government said a curfew would remain in force until noon on Jan 16, with only certain people such as emergency workers allowed to go outdoors.

The Central Electricity Board said 8,400 people in Mauritius, which has a population of nearly 1.3 million, were without power.

The country’s met service said in its update on the morning of Jan 16 that gusts of up to 120kmh were pummelling the island, which is a magnet for tourists attracted by its stunning white beaches and crystal-clear waters.

It added that the highest level cyclone warning of four was now in force, but that barometric pressure was rising, “indicating that Belal has already crossed at its closest distance from Mauritius”.

“However, the cyclonic winds associated with Belal are still influencing the island,” the MMS added.