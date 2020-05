Hot-air balloons at the start of a balloon race as part of celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of the late Pope John Paul II, at the Krakow John Paul II International Airport in Krakow, Poland, yesterday. Pope John Paul II was born on May 18, 1920 in Wadowice, 50km south-west of Krakow, and was the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 1978 to 2005.