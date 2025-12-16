Manhunt for Brown University shooter renewed after police release detained man

Students stand in front of the Van Wickle Gates after placing flowers, following a shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Dec 15 - Police officers were going door-to-door on Monday seeking footage from home surveillance cameras as investigators renewed a manhunt for the gunman who killed two students and injured seven more in a classroom at Brown University, after releasing a man who had been held on Sunday as a "person of interest."

Providence remained on edge, though officials said there were no ‍credible threats ​to the community and that they would not reimpose a shelter-in-place order for the campus and the surrounding area that had been ‍lifted earlier.

"People are very confused and nervous," said Sue Erkkinen, a real estate agent. "We are staying indoors. We have all been glued to the TV, and it looks like the manhunt is now back on."

The neighborhood was eerily quiet ​on Monday, several ​residents told Reuters, as most people were staying behind locked doors. Officers were knocking on doors, asking whether anyone had seen anything or had any cameras that might have caught a glimpse of the suspect, while police helicopters whirred overhead.

One family left to stay with friends in another town, while a first-floor tenant was so frightened that she asked her landlord to let her spend time ‍on the second floor, neighbors said.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's home, less than a block from the site of the shooting, served as ground zero for officials to gather over the weekend.

EARLY LEAD FIZZLES AS ​EVIDENCE SHIFTS

Police have released surveillance footage showing the possible shooter dressed in black walking near ⁠the building where the attack took place, though his face is not visible.

The gunman fled after opening fire in a classroom in Brown's Barus & Holley engineering and physics building, where outer doors had been left unlocked while exams were taking place, according to police.

Students spent hours barricaded in classrooms or hiding beneath furniture as officers fanned out across campus searching for the attacker on Sunday.

At a press conference late on Sunday, officials said there had been enough evidence to justify ​taking into custody the unnamed person of interest, a man in his 20s. The announcement of the detainment early on Sunday provided what turned out to be a short-lived measure of relief for students and city residents.

Rhode Island Attorney General ‌Peter Neronha later said investigators had determined there was "no basis to believe that he's a ​person of interest, so... he's being released." Officials did not offer more detail about how the evidence had shifted.

Brown is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States. The Ivy League school, which has nearly 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, canceled exams and classes for the rest of the year.

SHOOTING VICTIMS MOURNED

The two students killed were Ella Cook, a sophomore from Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, according to statements from various officials.

Cook was vice president of the school's College Republicans and a "leading Republican voice at Brown," according to an X post from the New York Republicans Club. Her LinkedIn profile included jobs as an ice cream server at a Mountain Brook creamery and a program assistant in New York.

"Wesley and I join the Mountain Brook community and all of Alabama in mourning the heartbreaking ‍loss of one of our own, Ella Cook, who was senselessly killed over the weekend on Brown University's campus," U.S. Senator Katie Britt of Alabama wrote in a statement with her ​husband, Wesley.

Umurzokov, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was his family's "biggest role model," according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his family.

"He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew," ​the family wrote. "Our family is incredibly devastated by this loss."

He graduated from Midlothian High School in Virginia this spring as one of the top ‌10 students in his class, according to video of the school's graduation ceremony. In a statement, the U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jonathan Henick, mourned "the loss of his bright future." REUTERS