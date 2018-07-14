Man with the world's longest fingernails gets a manicure for the first time in 66 years

A man from India cut his nails for the first time in 66 years on Wednesday (July 11).

Mr Shridhar Chillal, 82, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails ever recorded on a single hand, cut his nails in a "nail clipping ceremony" in New York, reported The Guardian.

The ceremony took place at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Times Square.

The New York post reported that Mr Chillal sold his nails to the museum.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Mr Chillal first started growing his nails when he was 14, in 1952.

He had been inspired to do so after he accidentally broke his teacher's long nail.

When measured in 2015, the combined length of the nails on his left hand came up to 909.6cm. The longest nail, on his thumb, was 197.8cm long.

Mr Chillal told the Guinness World Records in 2015 that his nails were extremely fragile, and special care had to be taken when he was sleeping.

"I can't move much, so every half an hour or so I wake up and move my hand to the other side of the bed," he said.

The weight of the nails had also left Mr Chillal unable to open his hands from a closed position, or flex his fingers.