Man, who has tattooed nearly entire body, undergoes operation to remove genitals, nipples

He has tattooed nearly his entire body, but 32-year-old Adam Curlykale was still not happy with the way his body looked.

So Mr Curlykale, who was originally from Kaliningrad, Russia, recently travelled to Mexico to remove his nipples, testicles and penis.

In an Instagram post last Saturday (July 14), he said he "just had a nullification surgery" at Jardines Hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mr Curlykale identifies as a nullo, a term referring to a form of extreme body modification involving the surgical removal of genitals and nipples from one's body.

According to media reports, Mr Curlykale started tattooing his entire body after he survived colon cancer at 22 years old.

To battle the disease, it took months of cancer treatment, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which left his immune system very weak, reported The Sun.

This resulted in several skin conditions and he was then diagnosed with albinism, due to the partial disappearance of pigment in his skin.

Feeling depressed from the paleness of his skin, he sought refuge in tattoos, which grew more elaborate over the years.

"I did not accept myself and others did not accept me. Tattoos allowed me to discover myself again. I became beautiful to myself," he was quoted as saying.

Fast forward 10 years later, and Mr Curlykale is now 90 per cent covered in jet-black tattoo ink - including his eyes and face.

He is planning to continue tattooing his arm pits and buttocks black, and finish off with mandalas on his palms and soles of his feet, The Sun reported.

"I always knew that I was different from the rest of society," he said. "My favourite colour has always have been grey, in different tones, and that's why my current skin colour is graphite."

Since last Saturday, Mr Curlykale, who is a YouTuber, blogger and family psychologist, has been sharing photos of his operation to remove his genitals and nipples in Mexico with his social media followers.

In one photo, he wrote: "There are no worse ones and no weaker ones. We are all equal to each other."