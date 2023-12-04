Man stabs four to death in New York's Queens, police shoot him dead

A knife found at the scene lies on pavement after a man, who was later shot dead by police, killed four members of his extended family, including two children, and stabbed two police officers at a home in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S. December 3, 2023. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS
A man wielding a steak knife killed four members of his extended family, including two children, at a home in the Queens borough of New York City early on Sunday before being shot dead by police, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department said a girl called to report the incident in Queens' Far Rockaway neighborhood and said "her cousin is killing her family members".

The suspect, a 38-year-old, stabbed two police officers who responded to the scene, police told reporters. One of the officers then shot him dead, they added.

The suspect had previously been arrested over a domestic violence incident, police said. The two injured officers were taken to a hospital and were expected to recover.

The four people stabbed to death included a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s, police said. The 11-year-old was found in front of the house, while the other three were found inside bedrooms, police added.

A fifth person, a 61-year-old woman, was also stabbed and was in hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect set fire to a couch in the home's living room, forcing officers to wait for the arrival of the fire department before entering the home, police said. REUTERS

