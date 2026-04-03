Man arrested for setting off pyrotechnics on German train, injuring 12

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A file photo of an Intercity Express train in Germany. The suspect reportedly threw pyrotechnic devices filled with plastic pellets.

BERLIN - A 20-year-old man armed with knives was arrested after setting off pyrotechnics on a high-speed train in Germany, injuring 12 people, police said on April 3 .

The incident occurred late on April 2 on an Intercity Express train, the German equivalent of France’s TGV, bound for Frankfurt in western Germany, with around 180 passengers evacuated.

The case has been referred to a security service unit in Bonn specialised in handling politically motivated crimes, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

She declined to comment on a report by the German daily Bild that the suspect was believed to be an extreme-right activist with a criminal record.

A police statement said that “a political motive cannot be ruled out at the moment”.

Passengers on the train locked the suspect in a bathroom after he set off the pyrotechnics, police said in an earlier statement, adding that the man was carrying two knives.

German media reported the man – from the western German city of Aachen – allegedly threatened to carry out an attack and said he wanted to kill people.

Public radio station Deutschlandfunk reported, citing witness statements, that the man threw pyrotechnic devices filled with plastic pellets.

At least 12 passengers were slightly injured, including one who was taken to hospital but was released after treatment, police said.

Police said they searched the train for dangerous objects, but did not find anything. AFP