Man arrested after Rotterdam stabbing spree

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The man is suspected of injuring two people in a series of apparently random stabbing incidents in Rotterdam.

THE HAGUE – Dutch police announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man suspected of injuring two people in a series of apparently random stabbing incidents in Rotterdam on Aug 8.

Police said the first two incidents took place around 9.30am, on a residential street in Spangen, a working-class neighbourhood west of the city centre, and at nearby Marconiplein, a major transport hub.

“Two random victims (men) were injured. One victim was taken to hospital, while the other was treated at the scene in an ambulance,” the Rotterdam police department posted on X.

Around half an hour later, police received a report of an attempted stabbing at the Brug van Cyrene footbridge near Rotterdam The Hague airport in the city’s north-west.

“The same suspect is believed to be involved in the stabbing incidents and is thought to have travelled by car,” the police department said.

“This 26-year-old man from Rotterdam has been arrested. Police are conducting further investigations,” they added. AFP