Straitstimes.com header logo

Mali's former prime minister announces release from prison

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DAKAR, Aug 3 - Mali's former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on Facebook.

• Mara was sentenced to two years in October 2025, including one year in prison and a second on probation, over a social-media post criticising the military government's restrictions on democracy.

• He had been detained last August and charged with undermining the credibility of the state and spreading false information.

• He had been summoned repeatedly over a social media post in July 2025 that expressed solidarity with government critics who had been jailed.

• Mara was among few public figures in Mali who criticised Assimi Goita's military government. REUTERS

See more on

Mali

Media

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.