Mali's al Qaeda branch offers €2 million bounty for president's capture

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DAKAR, June 12 - Mali's local al Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has offered millions of euros for information on the whereabouts of the president and top military officials, describing the government as an illegitimate entity.

• The insurgents' statement on Thursday follows a similar offer made by the government for information leading to JNIM leader Iyad Ag Ghaly, and other militant figures.

• It was shared by the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadist activity and communications worldwide.

• Al Qaeda-linked attacks in April that killed Mali's defence minister set off fighting across the country's vast desert north, raising the prospect of significant gains by armed groups.

• JNIM offered €2 million for information leading to Assimi Goita, leader of the government in the capital, Bamako, who took power following coups in 2020 and 2021.

• The notice also offered €1 million each for information about Colonel Lassina Diallo and General Malik Dicko.

• It said the reward would be paid to anyone offering information leading to their locations or anyone taking concrete action to "neutralise" them. REUTERS