Mali backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

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Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop addresses the press during the BAMEX'25 Defense Expo, in Bamako, Mali, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

BAMAKO, April 10 - Mali supports Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Friday, becoming the latest African country to endorse Rabat's vision for ending a 50-year conflict with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Morocco's proposal would establish a local legislative, executive and judicial authority for Western Sahara elected by its residents, while Rabat would retain jurisdiction over defence, foreign affairs and religious matters. The Polisario Front wants to hold a referendum with independence as an option.

Mali's endorsement follows similar moves by other countries in the region. Kenya and Ghana backed Morocco's autonomy plan last year. Burkina Faso is one of more than two dozen mostly African states that have a consulate in Western Sahara, reflecting full endorsement of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed territory.

Western Sahara, a tract of desert the size of Britain, has been the subject of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute since colonial power Spain left in 1975.

Morocco considers the territory its own, while the Polisario Front seeks to establish an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic.

Diop, Mali's foreign minister, said on Friday that Mali was no longer recognizing the Sahrawi Republic.

In November, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution calling on the parties to resume negotiations on the basis of Morocco’s autonomy plan.

MALI-ALGERIA TENSIONS HIGH OVER DRONE DISPUTE

Mali's decision comes amid heightened tensions with Algeria.

Mali said last year that Algeria deliberately shot down a Malian drone along their shared desert border near Tinzaouaten in Mali's Kidal region, alleging the downing was intended to hinder operations by Malian forces against armed groups.

Mali described the incident as a hostile act and a violation of the principle of non-use of force.

Algeria has said its forces shot down an armed surveillance drone that violated its airspace near the border.

Separately Mali, together with Niger and Burkina Faso, has endorsed a Moroccan plan to give them access to the Atlantic Ocean through its ports, though it is unclear how the plan would be implemented. REUTERS