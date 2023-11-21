Maldives to battle rising seas by building fortress islands

MALE – Rising sea levels threaten to swamp the Maldives and the Indian Ocean archipelago is already out of drinking water, but the new president says he has scrapped plans to relocate citizens.

Instead, President Mohamed Muizzu promises the low-lying nation will beat back the waves through ambitious land reclamation and building islands higher – policies, however, that environmental and rights groups warn could even exacerbate flooding risks.

The upmarket holiday destination is famed for its white sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and vast coral reefs, but the chain of 1,192 tiny islands is on the frontlines of the climate crisis and battling for survival.

Former president Mohamed Nasheed began his administration 15 years ago warning citizens they might become the world’s first environmental refugees needing relocation to another country.

He wanted the Maldives to start saving to buy land in neighbouring India, Sri Lanka or even far away in Australia.

But Dr Muizzu, 45, while asking for US$500 million (S$670 million) in foreign funding to protect vulnerable coasts, said his citizens will not be leaving their homeland.

“If we need to increase the area for living or other economic activity, we can do that,” Dr Muizzu told AFP, speaking from the crowded capital Male, which is ringed with concrete sea walls.

“We are self-sufficient to look after ourselves.”

‘Out of fresh water’

The tiny nation of Tuvalu in November inked a deal to give citizens the right to live in Australia when their Pacific homeland is lost beneath the seas.

But Dr Muizzu said the Maldives would not follow that route.

“I can categorically say that we definitely don’t need to buy land or even lease land from any country,” Dr Muizzu said.

Sea walls will ensure risk areas can be “categorised as a safe island”, he said.

But 80 per cent of the Maldives is less than 1m above sea level.