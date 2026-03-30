Major US airports return to normal as TSA workers get paid

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WASHINGTON – Major US airports that suffered massive disruptions for weeks after 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officers went unpaid since mid-February say operations are returning to normal.

Airports in Baltimore, Houston, New York, New Orleans and Dallas, which have all experienced massive delays in recent weeks, all reported very short lines on March 30 . The stand-off brought chaos and in some cases security lines topping four hours, the longest in the TSA’s nearly 25-year history.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency directive on March 27 ordering TSA workers to get paid despite a failure of Congress to end the 45-day-old partial government shutdown and the Department of Homeland Security said workers are to be paid as soon as March 30 .

Some workers reported on social media that paychecks arrived in their bank accounts early on March 30 .

Absences on March 27 hit a high since the shutdown began with about 12.4 per cent, or 3,560, of workers not showing up and massive lines reported at many major airports. More than 500 airport security officers have quit since February.

More than a third of workers did not show on March 27 at New York JFK, Baltimore, Atlanta and New Orleans and 45 per cent of workers did not show up on March 27 at Houston’s two airports.

Democrats in Congress have held up funding ​for DHS while demanding changes in rules ⁠governing its immigration operations, after agents in Minneapolis shot and killed US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Congressional ⁠Democrats had proposed funding TSA separately while negotiating over reforms on how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate.

Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives ​on March 27 rejected a bipartisan Senate compromise to end the six-week deadlock over ​DHS funding and passed a bill to fund all of DHS.

Airports are grappling with a school spring-break travel surge with ​about 5 per cent higher volume than in 2025 .

Hundreds of US immigration agents and Homeland Security Investigations officers began deploying at 14 US ​airports last week to aid security screening and the White House said they would remain in place until operations returned to normal. REUTERS