Maine shooting victims: A father and son out for a bowling night, a bar employee

LEWISTON, Maine - A father and his teenage son out for a night of bowling and a bar employee at his place of work were among those killed in shooting attacks in Lewiston, Maine, family members said on Thursday.

Police had not released the names of the people killed on Wednesday night. Seven died at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley, while eight others were fatally shot at nearby Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant, police said. Three more people died at local hospitals.

Here is what we know about some of the victims based on accounts from their families:

Bill and Aaron Young

Mr Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Bill's brother Rob Young told Reuters. They were out for an evening with their bowling league, Rob Young said.

Before learning of their deaths, Mr Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston on Thursday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since Wednesday when they went bowling.

Tricia Asselin

Ms Tricia Asselin, 53, was trying to call 911 when the gunman shot and killed her at the bowling alley, her brother DJ Johnson told CNN.

Ms Asselin, who worked at the bowling alley part-time, was there for a night out with her sister, who survived the massacre, Mr Johnson said. It was just like her to try to help others by calling the emergency service, her brother said.

"She wasn't going to run," Johnson said. "She was going to try and help."

She is survived by an adult son, her brother said.

Joseph Walker

An employee of Schemengees Bar & Grille who lived in nearby Auburn, Maine, Mr Joseph Walker was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was helping to raise two grandchildren and a stepson, his father, Leroy Walker, said on MSNBC.

The elder Walker said his son was close to family, living near two of his brothers. He frequently put on tournaments to raise money for local causes and had been planning a corn hole tournament to help veterans when he was shot and killed on Wednesday. REUTERS