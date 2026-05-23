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Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Hawaii’s Big Island; USGS assessing Kilauea volcano

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Kilauea volcano spews lava, in Hawaii, U.S., April 1, 2025.

Kilauea volcano spews lava, in Hawaii, U.S., April 1, 2025.

REUTERS

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May 22 - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Honaunau-Napoopoo on the Big Island of Hawaii late on Friday and the state's volcano observatory was assessing the Kilauea volcano, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is located on Hawaii's Big Island.

The volcano has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024.

In an update earlier on Friday, the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the next eruption would occur sometime between May 24 and May 27, citing forecast models.

The earthquake was felt widely on the islands of Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu and was at a depth of about 23 km (14 miles), according to USGS.

A tsunami was not expected from the quake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.