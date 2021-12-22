Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

ANTANANARIVO (AFP) - A Madagascan minister swam some 12 hours to shore on Tuesday (Dec 21) and survived, after the helicopter he was in crashed off the island's north-eastern coast, authorities said.

The cause of Monday's crash was not immediately clear, police and port authorities said.

Mr Serge Gelle, the country's secretary of state for police, and a fellow policeman reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after ejecting themselves from the aircraft, port authority chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina said.

In a video shared on social media, Mr Gelle, 57, appears to be lying exhausted on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform.