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Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

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Madagascar relies on fuel to produce much of its electricity.

The Indian Ocean island relies on fuel to produce much of its electricity.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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ANTANANARIVO (Madagascar) – Madagascar declared a two-week national energy emergency on April 7, saying disruptions in supply from the war in the Middle East were causing a crisis.

The Indian Ocean island is a net importer of fuel, most of which comes from Oman, just south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Cabinet decided on the emergency at a special meeting after supply disruptions started affecting daily life, the economy and the functioning of public services, the government said in a statement.

“The meeting agreed to declare an energy emergency across the entire country for a fortnight,” it said.

It said the measure was introduced because of “a deep crisis linked to malfunctions in energy supply across the country due to the war in the Middle East”.

The state of emergency will allow the authorities “to take special, rapid measures to restore energy supply and ensure the continuity of public services”, it said.

Madagascar relies on fuel to produce much of its electricity.

Its main supplier is in Sohar, Oman, around 150km south of the Strait of Hormuz.

That means shipments do not have to pass through the crucial waterway but there have nonetheless been delays in deliveries of several days. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.