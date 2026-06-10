Macron to chair video call involving G-7 and China over economic imbalances

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a video conference including representatives of G-7 countries and other countries invited to the G-7 summit.

- French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a video conference on June 11 involving Group of Seven (G-7) countries and China over how to address global economic imbalances, the Elysee said on June 10 .

Global economic imbalances fuelling trade tensions are a major theme of France’s G-7 presidency, including at a leaders’ summit next week in Evian, eastern France.

The video conference will include representatives of G-7 countries and other countries invited to the G-7 summit, such as Brazil, South Korea, India, Kenya and Egypt, as well as China and the International Monetary Fund.

“This conference shows a new willingness on the part of China, the United States and Europe over taking part in coordinated economic steps,” Macron’s office said.

France is using its G-7 presidency to push for a shared recognition that each region bears some responsibility for the economic imbalances, with China over-producing, the US over-consuming and Europe under-investing.

The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US, with the European Union also represented at the group’s meetings. REUTERS