Macron to chair video call involving G-7 and China over economic imbalances
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PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a video conference on June 11 involving Group of Seven (G-7) countries and China over how to address global economic imbalances, the Elysee said on June 10.
Global economic imbalances fuelling trade tensions are a major theme of France’s G-7 presidency, including at a leaders’ summit next week in Evian, eastern France.
The video conference will include representatives of G-7 countries and other countries invited to the G-7 summit, such as Brazil, South Korea, India, Kenya and Egypt, as well as China and the International Monetary Fund.
“This conference shows a new willingness on the part of China, the United States and Europe over taking part in coordinated economic steps,” Macron’s office said.
France is using its G-7 presidency to push for a shared recognition that each region bears some responsibility for the economic imbalances, with China over-producing, the US over-consuming and Europe under-investing.
The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US, with the European Union also represented at the group’s meetings. REUTERS