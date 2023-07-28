Macron seeks bigger French say in Pacific as China’s clout grows

PORT VILA, Vanuatu – French President Emmanuel Macron slammed what he called the imperialism of neighbouring powers on a visit to the South Pacific, seeking to promote France as a balancing force in a region with strategic significance to both China and the United States.

“The sovereignty of many states, often the smallest and most fragile, is threatened by new imperialisms and power dynamics,” he said in Vanuatu, an archipelago where Beijing has built roads, stadiums and even a parliament building. He cited illegal maritime patrols and predatory loans, without mentioning China explicitly.

China and the US have sought to build influence in the region, an area which would facilitate military access to Taiwan in a conflict. The US has pledged to prevent Beijing from bringing the island under control by force.

Mr Macron wants Paris to act as a balancing force but he does not have the diplomatic or military might of the two superpowers. So he is racing to define France’s role and what it can offer to small island-nations threatened by climate change.

His main stop in the region earlier this week was New Caledonia, a French territory that is key to French strategy. He will then head to Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka – a first for a French president – on Friday.

Meanwhile, his Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire travels to China this weekend to boost economic ties, meeting with representatives from car maker BYD in the hope that it will build a plant in France.

“If independence means that tomorrow you’ll decide to have a Chinese base here, or to be dependent on another maritime fleet, good luck with that – that’s no independence,” Mr Macron told crowds in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, on Wednesday, after some pro-independence leaders refused to meet him.

Vanuatu has previously denied media reports from 2018 that China planned to build a military base on the island.

After departing the archipelago that France took possession of in the 19th century, Mr Macron in Vanuatu denounced the “hegemony or imperialism” of “some great neighbouring powers” which are offering alliances in exchange for investments.

France will soon open an embassy in the Samoa islands, a first embassy in Polynesia, a development agency office in Vanuatu, and deploy 200 more soldiers and upgrade defence equipment in New Caledonia, he said.

His government was stunned in 2021 when Australia scrapped a massive submarine deal with Paris to enter a defence alliance with the US and Britain dubbed “Aukus”. The snub effectively put the brakes on French ambitions in the zone, and reinforced a perception that France should remain independent from US policy when it comes to Taiwan.

Mr Macron is walking a tightrope. He is trying to assert France’s interests in the region, where some 1.5 million of its citizens live and with a military presence in overseas territories including New Caledonia, Wallis-and-Futuna and Mayotte. He has also said Europe should not be a “vassal” to the US on Taiwan policy, or to China.

He has repeatedly sought to strike a middle path between China and the US, warning against a split in the global order. One official in his office said France does not have an anti-China policy but wants to propose an alternative model in the area, with the backing of regional powers such as India or Australia.