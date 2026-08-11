Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows in Brazilian election second-round, CNT/MDA poll shows

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's advantage over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential runoff ahead of October's general election narrowed, a CNT/MDA poll showed on Tuesday.

Lula would receive 48.0% of the votes in a runoff, compared with 39.1% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the poll.

In a June survey, Lula was seen with 49.3% of the votes, and Bolsonaro with 36.8%.

In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 42.4% of the votes, virtually unchanged from the June survey, followed by Bolsonaro's 28.7%, Ronaldo Caiado's 4.0%, Romeu Zema's 3.3% and Renan Santos' 2.8%.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

CNT/MDA interviewed 2,002 people from August 5 to 9 in 140 Brazilian municipalities. The survey's margin of error is 2.2 percentage points in either direction. REUTERS