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Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Datafolha poll shows

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 - The lead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday, following a similar trend seen in other polls.

Lula is seen with 46% of the vote in a potential runoff, against 44% for the senator, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In a mid-August poll, Lula had 47% of the vote, and Bolsonaro had 43%.

• Polls from Quaest and AtlasIntel/Bloomberg had also shown Lula's lead narrowing in the past few days

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 38% of the vote, followed by Bolsonaro (33%), Augusto Cury (8%), and Ronaldo Caiado (4%)

• In August, Lula had 39%, and Flavio Bolsonaro, 33%

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff, which has happened in every presidential election since 2002

• Datafolha surveyed 2,002 people between September 1-2, and has a margin of error of two percentage points REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.