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Lula's lead narrows in potential Brazil presidential runoff, Atlas/Bloomberg poll shows

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Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, participates in a press conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, participates in a press conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would win a potential second-round vote in the October presidential election against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Monday.

• Lula would receive 47.1% of votes in a second-round runoff, compared with 42.6% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll showed.

• In a July poll, Lula was seen with 49.2% of votes, and Senator Bolsonaro with 42.9%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 43.4% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (33.7%), Augusto Cury (7.8%), Renan Santos (7.6%), and Ronaldo Caiado (3.3%).

• The previous poll showed Lula at 44.9% and Bolsonaro at 35.8% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• AtlasIntel surveyed 5,014 people between August 25-30; margin of error 1 percentage point. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.