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Lula widens lead over Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil election second-round, CNT/MDA poll shows

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

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SAO PAULO, June 16 - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva extended an advantage over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential runoff in the October general elections, a CNT/MDA poll showed on Tuesday.

Lula would receive 49.3% of the votes in a runoff, compared with 36.8% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the poll.

In an April survey, Lula was seen with 44.9% of the votes, and Flavio Bolsonaro with 40.2% .

CNT/MDA interviewed 2,002 people from June 10-14 in 143 Brazilian municipalities. The survey's margin of error is of 2.2 percentage points in either direction. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.