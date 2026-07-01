Lula leads Senator Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential run-off, poll shows

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony announcing deforestation data in the Amazon, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, July 1 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would win a potential second-round run-off vote in the October presidential elections against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Wednesday.

Lula would receive 48.8% of votes in a second run-off, compared with 42.3% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll showed.

In an April survey, the two candidates were tied at 48%.

In a first-round run-off scenario Lula would lead with 46.3% of the votes, followed by Flavio Bolsonaro with 36.6%, Renan Santos at 7.8%, Ronaldo Caiado at 2.9%, and Romeu Zema at 2.0%, the poll found.

The AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll surveyed 4,999 people between June 26 and 30; the poll has a margin of error of one percentage point in either direction. REUTERS