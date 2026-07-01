Lula leads Senator Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential run-off, poll shows
SAO PAULO, July 1 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would win a potential second-round run-off vote in the October presidential elections against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Wednesday.
Lula would receive 48.8% of votes in a second run-off, compared with 42.3% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll showed.
In an April survey, the two candidates were tied at 48%.
In a first-round run-off scenario Lula would lead with 46.3% of the votes, followed by Flavio Bolsonaro with 36.6%, Renan Santos at 7.8%, Ronaldo Caiado at 2.9%, and Romeu Zema at 2.0%, the poll found.
The AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll surveyed 4,999 people between June 26 and 30; the poll has a margin of error of one percentage point in either direction. REUTERS