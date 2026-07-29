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Lula leads Flavio Bolsonaro in potential Brazil runoff, poll shows

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SAO PAULO, July 29 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads a potential second-round vote in the October presidential election against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Wednesday.

Lula would receive 49.2% of votes in a runoff, compared with 42.9% for Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll showed. In June, Lula had 48.8% of votes vs Bolsonaro's 42.3%.

• Undecided voters and those intending to cast blank or spoiled ballots fell to 7.9% from 8.9% in June.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula leads with 44.9% of the vote, followed by Senator Bolsonaro at 35.8%, Renan Santos at 7.8%, Ronaldo Caiado at 3.1%, and Romeu Zema at 2.8%.

• The poll surveyed 5,021 people between July 22 and 27; it has a margin of error of one percentage point in either direction. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.