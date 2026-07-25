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Lula leads Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil election poll

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, July 24 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintained his lead over opposition senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a new Datafolha poll released on Friday ahead of Brazil's October presidential election.

Lula would defeat the senator, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in a potential runoff by 48% to 43%, the poll showed. A June survey showed Lula ahead by 47% to 43%.

• In a first-round scenario Lula would lead with 40% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro at 32%, Ronaldo Caiado at 4%, and Romeu Zema and Renan Santos each at 3%.

• In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote.

• The poll follows a rift between Senator Bolsonaro and his stepmother, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

• She accused him in June of "disrespecting" her by criticizing her role in party affairs; he publicly apologized to her this week.

• The poll was also conducted after the United States announced a 25% tariff on Brazilian goods last week, citing unfair trade practices, a charge Lula's administration rejects.

• Datafolha surveyed 2,004 people between July 22-23. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.