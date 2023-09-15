Lula approval stable, rejection rate ticks up -Brazil poll

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a press conference at a hotel after the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2023.
Approval of Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government remained stable in September, although his rejection rate increased, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The survey by Datafolha showed positive approval of the government rose slightly to 38% of respondents from 37% in June, while negative views rose from 27% to 31%.

Approval of Lula's performance as president after the first eight months of his term is higher than former President Jair Bolsonaro's, who had a 29% approval rate at the same point in 2019.

Optimism over the future of Lula's government decreased to 43% from 50% in March, while 28% are pessimistic about his government, up from 21% seen in March.

Datafolha interviewed 2,016 people of voting age between Sep. 12-13. The poll has a margin of error of 2.0 percentage points. REUTERS

