Lula admitted to Brasilia hospital for hip surgery

BRASILIA -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was admitted to hospital on Friday to undergo surgery for hip arthrosis caused by wear and tear of the cartilage on the head of the femur that has caused him much pain in recent months.

Lula has said he has been in constant pain for more than a year, though this has not stopped him from traveling to dozens of countries since he took office in January.

The two-hour surgery with general anesthetic is aimed at restoring the function of his right hip by arthroplasty, which involves removing the head of the femur to implant a prosthesis.

While the surgery is not risky, 77-year-old Lula will remain in hospital until Tuesday and then spend three weeks at the presidential residence recovering. REUTERS