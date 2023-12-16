Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv, US airlines remain on hold

A Boeing 747 Lufthansa jumbo-jet arriving from Tel Aviv with Germans at the terminal at Frankfurt airport, October 12, 2023, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Hannes Albert/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
A Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 is pictured inside before the baptism of the 10th Lufthansa A350 to the name Erfurt\" at Munich airport, Germany July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo
Lufthansa will resume flights to Tel Aviv starting Jan. 8, the airline said on Friday, making it the one of the first major international carriers to announce a resumption in service cancelled in October following Hamas attacks.

While Israel did not close its airspace to civil flights after Hamas' gunmen stormed Israeli towns on Oct. 7, international airlines stopped flying to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and to Lebanon.

Lufthansa said it had resumed flights to Beirut on Friday along with Swiss Airlines and Eurowings.

Flights to Israel will be available for booking starting on Monday, Lufthansa said.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said on Friday that they have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through March 29. Delta said it continues "to evaluate conditions related to this service in particular".

United Airlines said Friday its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions permit.

British Airways has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv through Jan. 10, Vueling until Jan 13 and Iberia Express until Feb 29, owner IAG said Friday.

Air France-KLM, Ryanair and EasyJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether they would also resume flying to Israel. REUTERS

