Lufthansa extends some Middle East flight cuts into October

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Flights to cities including Abu Dhabi, Beirut and Tehran are suspended until Oct 24.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is extending its suspension of flights to Iran and other destinations in the Middle East for several more months as the war grinds on.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are halted until May 31, while services to other cities – including Abu Dhabi, Beirut and Tehran – are suspended until Oct 24, Lufthansa said on March 23 .

Affected passengers can rebook free of charge or receive a full refund.

The move comes after British Airways, part of airline group IAG SA, prolonged its reduced flying schedule until May 31.

European airlines are redeploying planes to routes in Asia and Africa, taking advantage of the opportunity to claw back business lost to Middle East carriers. BLOOMBERG