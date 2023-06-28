Lucky to come home: Growing up trans in Brazil can be deadly

SAO PAULO - Wearing a pink dress that matches the bow in her hair, eight-year-old Agatha flashes a smile that belies all she has been through as a trans child growing up in Brazil.

Agatha’s mother, Thamirys Nunes, says she vividly remembers the day her daughter, then almost four, asked the question that changed both of their lives.

“Mommy, can I die today and come back tomorrow as a girl?“

Ms Nunes, 33, who lives in Sao Paulo, says she knew then they both had a hard road ahead, in a country where the discrimination and dangers facing trans people run deep.

Gender dysphoria among children, a sensitive subject in many places, is especially fraught in Brazil, the deadliest country in the world for trans people.

There were 118 trans people murdered in Brazil last year, 29 per cent of the world total, according to the National Network of Trans People of Brazil.

Polarising politics have only made things worse, in a country where far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) made attacking “gender ideology” a central issue in elections last year, and conservative parties hold a strong majority in Congress.

Ms Nunes says she worries every time Agatha leaves the house.

“I’m afraid people will call her a freak, hit her or mistreat her,” she says.

“I feel lucky every time she comes home.”

Activist mom

It was not easy for her to accept Agatha for who she is, admits Ms Nunes.

“It wasn’t my dream to have a little trans girl. I had lots of doubts,” she says.

She remembers Agatha playing with dolls and wearing earrings from the time she was small.

“She had always been uncomfortable with the gender she was given at birth,” she says.