Lovely port of call

Nyhaven, a 17th-century former commercial harbour, is considered the most iconic landmark in the Danish capital of Copenhagen and a must-see for visitors.

The place, built by Swedish prisoners of war in the 1670s, has gone from cargo port to entertainment district for sailors to the picturesque waterfront esplanade it is today.

Restored historical wooden sailing ships and modern boats anchor along both sides of the canal while brightly painted townhouses, seafood restaurants and live music venues line the pavements.

Copenhagen has been named the world's most liveable city this year by Monocle magazine, as the pandemic has turned the focus to green space, better housing and attracting new talent.

It last topped the list seven years ago.

The next four spots on the ranking of the best cities for quality of life went to Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tokyo.

On Wednesday, the city lit a wooden bonfire on a metal platform floating on water to celebrate the midsummer solstice.