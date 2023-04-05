'Look brave': Children taught bullfighting at Venezuelan torero school

MERIDA, Venezuela - Nine-year-old Cesar Paredes enters the bullring impeccably dressed in his traditional Venezuelan bullfighter’s suit, pink cape neatly folded over one arm, to the ovation of an enthusiastic crowd.

He may be small, but he has big dreams of becoming a matador.

Matadors apply the killing blow to the bull while toreros, Spanish for bullfighter, refer to anyone who performs in the act of bullfighting.

Paredes is one of 17 children aged six to 14 – one of them a girl – learning the tricks of the bullfighting trade at a torero school in Merida, a city in the Venezuelan Andes where the tradition persists despite protests by animal rights campaigners.

One day “I want to leave (the ring) through the big door as a great bullfighter,” the boy told AFP.

It is in Cesar’s blood: his older brother is a bullfighter and their pursuit is encouraged by their mother, an avid fan of the controversial pastime.

Bullfighting is an income generator for Merida, with continued high attendance despite a long-running economic crisis that has severely diluted Venezuelans’ purchasing power and caused a mass exodus.

‘Look brave’

Cesar and his classmates are taken through their paces by retired torero Mauro Pereira, 73, who gives three-hour classes outside of school time.

The pupils learn the correct posture and how to extend their arms as they swish the cape in the direction of the bull.

They take turns playing the animal, pretending to charge with fake horns.

The children also learn how to “look brave” as they confront the bull, and how to bend their knees in a fall in order to get up again quickly and avoid being trampled.

“We can’t hesitate, we have to be determined and also have to show respect,” said Leonardo Rangel, a 14-year-old among Mr Pereira’s pupils.

“When you start, you don’t win... from the get-go. It happens step by step. You have to practice to be good,” he told AFP.

‘We want to fight’

In February, Mr Pereira’s pupils attended an inter-school bullfighting contest in Merida.

But they had to leave disappointed.

An order from a local court prohibited minors from taking part in the event, or even being near bullfights in which older trainee matadors participated.