Long-range weapons for Ukraine will not deter Russia: Kremlin

Ukraine has urged allies to supply it with more powerful weapons. PHOTO: AFP
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that any deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by Western countries would not change Russia’s military objectives in Ukraine.

“This is a direct course to whipping up tension and to escalating the level (of fighting). But again, it won’t change the course of events,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, responding to a question about potential US supplies of missiles with long-range capabilities.

