Long Covid’s effects go beyond respiratory issues

NEW YORK – When Covid-19 struck Mr Jerry Guerinot in January 2021, the stocky 77-year-old defence attorney, who already had diabetes and heart disease, developed double pneumonia and was given a 5 per cent chance of survival. After three months in a Houston hospital, he beat those grim odds.

But Mr Guerinot’s scarred lungs and weakened immune system set him up for new infections requiring further hospitalisation and rounds of physical therapy. Almost two years after getting Covid-19 and more than US$1 million (S$1.36 million) in medical bills later, Mr Guerinot says he still suffers from the virus’s devastating after effects. “Covid damn near killed me,” he says. “It did everything it could do to me and then some.”

Virus-damaged organs and compromised immune systems are just part of Covid-19’s public-health legacy; there’s also a litany of secondary effects still being measured, ranging from increases in mental illness to delays in getting cancer treatment. Some doctors also blame Covid-19 for worsening the effects of other diseases, as with the cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus now mobbing children’s hospitals.

Weekly deaths from Covid-19 reported to the World Health Organisation have dipped to levels last seen in March 2020, as the number of severe cases is cut by vaccines, antivirals and the circulation of milder virus variants. But global excess deaths have remained stubbornly high in the pandemic era.

Long Covid, shorthand for what the WHO calls post-Covid-19 condition, is far more pernicious than an extended-play version of the initial respiratory disease. Unlike influenza, which attacks the lining of the airways, Sars-CoV-2 resembles a multisystem cluster bomb.

“That’s a total game changer, because it’s not just your lungs,” says Dr Sonia Sharma, an associate professor at the Centre for Autoimmunity and Inflammation at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, near San Diego. “You’ve got a battle going on between the virus and your immune system, and that battle can happen in almost any organ.”

Multiple studies show this can impair patients’ immune defences, potentially reactivating viruses that linger in the body, such as those that cause mononucleosis and shingles. Long Covid patients whose initial illnesses were mild can sustain immune changes that slow the response to infections and exacerbate chronic conditions for as long as six months, researchers say. Alterations in immune-cell populations, persistent activation of certain white blood cells and other immune disturbances have been observed up to a year after severe cases.

Even if immune dysfunction occurs in just 5 per cent of Covid patients, the effect across populations could raise the threat posed by many other infections, says microbiologist Brendan Crabb, director of the Burnet Institute, a non-profit medical research organisation in Melbourne. “Under this circumstance, you would expect non-Covid infections to have a greater chance to get a foothold, amplify and evolve in people with immune dysfunction,” he says. “These infections are then free to transmit to the wider community more readily than they otherwise would.”

Delayed complications

In the most insidious cases, Covid-19 silently inflames and damages tissues or causes clotting abnormalities before manifesting as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney impairment or brain damage. Multiple studies show former Covid-19 patients who had disease at all levels of severity have an increased risk of dying or being hospitalised for complications six-12 months later. An estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans are affected by long Covid, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a report in November.

While vaccination has been shown to attenuate the disease initially caused by Sars-CoV-2, repeated infections appear to compound the risk of harm, a study published in November in the journal Nature Medicine showed.

Three in five Americans had been infected with the coronavirus at least once as of February, up from 33 per cent a year ago. “You’re talking really large numbers and lots of people who were exposed, but may not even know they were affected,” says Dr Harlan Krumholz, director of Yale University’s Centre for Outcomes Research and Evaluation. A proportion of patients may develop complications much later. “That’s going to also take a major toll–maybe a bigger toll than even the pandemic itself,” he says.

In the US, life expectancy fell in 2021 to its lowest since 1996, extending the biggest two-year decline in a century. Covid-19’s delayed effects may stymie a rebound. In the year after an infection, patients experienced a decline in kidney function equivalent to that from four years of normal aging, according to research by epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Centre at the Veterans Affairs St Louis Health Care System in Missouri. Even non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients with no pre-existing renal problems have almost a twofold higher risk of developing end-stage kidney disease, compared with someone who’s never had Covid-19.

Similar effects may be occurring in other organs. “I worry that we’re not even seeing the full effect of it now,” says Dr Al-Aly, who also works as a kidney specialist. Covid-19 has left a lot of patients like Mr Guerinot “alive, yet suffering with these chronic diseases that they probably otherwise would not have had,” he says. “What makes this really profound is that we have literally millions of them.”