London-born man killed in Israel, another UK citizen missing

LONDON -A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border, his family said, and another British man is missing, Israel's embassy in London said on Sunday.

Jewish News said Nathanel Young was one of the many Israeli soldiers who were killed in a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen. A family statement on Facebook said: "We're heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

A second man went missing early on Saturday, the embassy said.

His mother, Lisa, told Jewish News that Jake Marlowe, 26, had been providing security at a music festival and she last heard from her son via text message.

"He was doing security at this rave and called me at 04:30 to say all these rockets were flying over," she said. "Then, at about 05:30, he texted to say, 'signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,' and that he loves me."

In Saturday's assault, Hamas fighters escaped back to Gaza with dozens of hostages, including both soldiers and civilians. Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, earlier told Sky News a British citizen was in Gaza. But she did not identify the name of the individual.

"I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released," she said. REUTERS