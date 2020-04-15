Lockdown: End or extend?

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that lifting restrictions too soon could lead to a deadly resurgence of the coronavirus, as countries across the globe weighed the timing for easing control measures, with some hot spots seeing slower rates of infections.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday told a virtual press conference from Geneva that a new strategy will be published to summarise what the world has learnt about the virus and chart the way forward.

It includes six criteria for countries as they consider lifting social and economic restrictions.

"These decisions must be based first and foremost on protecting human health, and guided by what we know about the virus and how it behaves," Dr Tedros said.

"Every country should be implementing a comprehensive set of measures to slow down transmission and save lives, with the aim of reaching a steady state of low-level or no transmission," he said.

"Countries must strike a balance between measures that address the mortality caused by Covid-19 and by other diseases due to overwhelmed health systems, as well as the social economic impact," he added.

He noted that while some countries are considering how to ease restrictions, others are considering whether to introduce them - especially many low-and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

WHO spokesman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva yesterday that the number of new Covid-19 cases is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey.

"The overall world outbreak, 90 per cent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," Dr Harris said.

Global confirmed cases have surpassed 1.93 million and deaths have exceeded 120,000.

Referring to the WHO's six-step guidance, Dr Harris said: "The most important one is, is your transmission controlled?"

WHO's 6 criteria for govts considering lifting restrictions

1 Covid-19 transmission is controlled. 2 Health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; 3 Outbreak risks are minimised in special settings such as health facilities and nursing homes. 4 Preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it is essential for people to go to. 5 Importation risks can be managed. 6 Communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the "new norm".

The US has the largest epidemic currently and has been a "fantastic partner", in addition to being the largest donor to the WHO, Dr Harris said.

"There will always be criticisms of organisations, it's important to listen to criticism, especially constructive criticism," she said. "And our work will go on regardless of any kind of issues."

Dr Tedros had voiced confidence on Monday that the US would continue funding his United Nations agency, despite President Donald Trump's criticism of the WHO's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO also noted that the coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, stressing that a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission.

"We know that Covid-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic," Dr Tedros said.

The WHO acknowledged that "the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission".

A vaccine is thought to be at least 12 to 18 months away.

XINHUA, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE