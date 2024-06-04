Lima airport lighting fail sees dozens of flights cancelled, diverted

View of the control tower in the dark at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao on June 3. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 12:52 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 12:52 AM

LIMA - Lima’s international airport suspended flights for nearly 12 hours overnight as the lighting system on its only runway failed, affecting thousands of passengers, its operating company said June 3.

More than 120 flights to and from Peru’s main Jorge Chavez Airport had to be cancelled and dozens of incoming planes were diverted to other airports in Peru or neighbouring countries, Lima Airport Partners said in a statement.

Regularly scheduled flights resumed June 3 morning after a short circuit in the runway lighting system was repaired.

Work is under way at the airport to build a second runway, scheduled to open by the end of the year. AFP

