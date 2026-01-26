Straitstimes.com header logo

Lightning strike injures 89 at rally for Brazil’s former president Bolsonaro

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro at a rally in Brasilia on Jan 25.

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro at a rally in Brasilia on Jan 25.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

BRASILIA – Lightning struck near a rally of supporters of Brazil’s former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Jan 25, injuring 89 people, according to the fire department.

Thousands gathered in the rain in the Brazilian capital to support Bolsonaro,

who was sentenced to 27 years in prison

in 2025 for leading a failed coup d’etat following his narrow re-election loss.

Footage shared online shows crowds with colourful umbrellas and plastic ponchos stunned by a sudden flash of light and rumbling sound.

The fire department told AFP they treated 89 people at the scene, including 47 who were taken to hospital.

Eleven people “required major medical care”, the fire department added.

The gathering was organised by Brazilian lawmaker Nikolas Ferreira to demand “amnesty” for Bolsonaro.

The former head of state is incarcerated in the Papuda penitentiary complex in Brasilia.

He suffers from serious health complications related to a 2018 stabbing on the campaign trail and spent a week in hospital in December following surgery for a groin hernia and treatment for recurring hiccups.

Earlier in January he underwent tests after a fall in prison, but no serious injuries were found. AFP

More on this topic
Brazil’s Bolsonaro leaves hospital after operations, returns to prison
Brazil lawmakers approve Bill that could cut Bolsonaro sentence after ruckus
See more on

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil

Politicians

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.