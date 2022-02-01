Light the way

A view of a shopping centre bazaar decorated with lanterns (above) ahead of Lunar New Year in Jakarta last Saturday.

In Indonesia, Lunar New Year is known as Imlek. The country's ethnic Chinese number about seven million or roughly 3.3 of the total population, according to a report in The Jakarta Post last year.

Like in places that also celebrate the festival, many Chinese in Indonesia begin their preparations by spring-cleaning and decorating their homes with festive ornaments. They may also gather for reunion meals, pray at the temples or go visiting.

This year's festival starts today and ushers in the Year of the Tiger.

