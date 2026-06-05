Straitstimes.com header logo

Hundreds in Libya protest against migrants, refugees outside UN office

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Libyans demanding the closure of the UN refugee agency headquarters in Tripoli on June 4 and declaring "No to foreign settlement in Libya".

Libyans demanding the closure of the UN refugee agency headquarters in Tripoli on June 4 and declaring "No to foreign settlement in Libya".

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Hundreds of Libyans protested outside UNHCR in Tripoli on June 4, blaming migrants for social and economic problems and demanding their departure.
  • Protesters accused the UN refugee agency of trying to settle migrants in Libya; this was denied by the acting foreign minister.
  • Libya, a transit route, hosts over 900,000 migrants. The UN warned against spreading misinformation targeting groups amid rising anti-migrant sentiment.

AI generated

TRIPOLI - Hundreds of Libyans gathered outside the UN refugee agency headquarters in Tripoli on June 4 to protest against irregular migrants and refugees they say should leave Libya.

Demonstrators chanted “Libya belongs to Libyans” among other chants and called for the closure of the UNHCR headquarters in the capital.

They accused the UN agency of seeking to settle irregular migrants in the North African country.

Protesters were seen holding signs reading: “Our love for our country is not racism” and “Libya is not the world’s garbage bin”.

Libya is a key departure point for irregular migrants seeking to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean.

As of mid-2024, the International Organisation for Migration estimated that around 900,000 migrants and refugees were living in Libya.

Many of them are Sudanese refugees who have fled war in their home country.

The UN mission in Libya on June 1 warned against a “renewed spread of misinformation, disinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric” which it said was “targeting individuals or specific groups”.

The mission called on authorities to “address acts of incitement and the dissemination of harmful false information that may threaten public order, social cohesion, or the rights and dignity of individuals”. AFP

More on this topic
Libya signs first unified state Budget in more than a decade
Son of Libya’s late ruler Muammar Gaddafi killed by armed gang
See more on

Libya

Migrants/Migration (legal)

UN

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.