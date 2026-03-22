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Libya hires firm to tackle stricken Russian LNG tanker drifting towards coast

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A March 15 photo shows the Arctic Metagaz LNG tanker adrift in the Mediterranean sea, between Malta and Lampedusa.

A March 15 photo shows the Arctic Metagaz LNG tanker adrift in the Mediterranean sea, between Malta and Lampedusa.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • Damaged Russian tanker "Arctic Metagaz," hit by naval drones and carrying LNG, is drifting towards the Libyan coast.
  • Libya's NOC contracted a specialist to tow the tanker to a Libyan port, stating the environmental threat "can be controlled".
  • Southern EU members warned of a major ecological disaster; the tanker contains heavy oil, diesel, and an uncertain amount of LNG.

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TRIPOLI - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on March 21 that it had contracted a specialist company to handle a damaged Russian tanker carrying LNG that is drifting towards the Libyan coast.

The Arctic Metagaz would be towed to a Libyan port, NOC said in a statement, adding that the country’s oil facilities were not at risk of pollution.

Italy, France, Spain and six other southern EU members wrote to the European Commission last week warning the tanker posed “an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster”.

Libya’s NOC said the environmental threat “can be controlled to a very large extent” and that an emergency room had been set up to coordinate operations with the relevant authorities.

The vessel, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been unmanned since early March, when Russia’s Transport Ministry said it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones. Initial reports said the vessel had sunk in the Mediterranean, but that proved not to be the case.

In recent days, it had been left out of control after suffering damage off Libya’s coast in recent days and was moving gradually towards the shore as a result of wind and waves, said NOC, adding that the emergency contract was arranged through Mellitah Oil and Gas in cooperation with Italy’s Eni.

An Italian official said on March 20 that the tanker is estimated to be carrying 450 metric tonnes of heavy oil and 250 tonnes of diesel as fuel supplies, and an “uncertain” quantity of LNG, which may have partly regasified and dispersed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.