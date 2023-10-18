Liberia presidential election still headed for second round

Leader of Liberia's ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC), President and former soccer player George Weah, prepares to cast his vote during the presidential elections in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carielle Doe/File Photo
MONROVIA - Liberia's presidential election was still on track for a run-off on Tuesday after nearly complete provisional results showed President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai neck-and-neck, below the threshold needed to avoid a second round.

Following the Oct. 10 general election, Weah holds a slim lead with 43.79% of the vote, while Boakai has 43.49%, according to tallied results from 98.4% of polling places, the West African nation's election commission said.

To avoid a run-off, the winner must secure more than 50% of votes cast. REUTERS

