Liberia presidential election still headed for second round

MONROVIA - Liberia's presidential election was still on track for a run-off on Tuesday after nearly complete provisional results showed President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai neck-and-neck, below the threshold needed to avoid a second round.

Following the Oct. 10 general election, Weah holds a slim lead with 43.79% of the vote, while Boakai has 43.49%, according to tallied results from 98.4% of polling places, the West African nation's election commission said.

To avoid a run-off, the winner must secure more than 50% of votes cast. REUTERS