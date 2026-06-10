LePage wins Maine Republican nod in key US House battleground

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Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage attends a \"Protecting Taxpayer Dollars\" event, in Bangor, Maine, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Taylor Coester

June 9 - Former Maine Governor Paul LePage won the Republican nomination on Tuesday to run in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, U.S. media projected, setting up a November contest in a race that could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district, which covers much of Maine’s forested interior, is considered a key battleground and one of a handful of competitive seats likely to play a decisive role in determining the balance of power in Congress.

LePage, a combative political figure who served two terms as governor, is seeking a return to elected office and is expected to mount a high-profile campaign.

He will face the Democratic nominee emerging from a crowded primary field that included state Senator Joe Baldacci and progressives Matt Dunlap, Jordan Wood and Paige Loud.

The seat will be open following the decision of centrist Democrat Jared Golden to not run for re-election. He had managed to hold the district despite its Republican leanings in presidential elections.

As with other Maine races, the final outcome may take time to confirm because of the state’s ranked-choice voting system. REUTERS