Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed dead in helicopter crash

LEICESTER (GUARDIAN) - Leicester City's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, died in the helicopter crash outside the club's stadium on Saturday night, it was confirmed on Sunday night by the club.

He was one of five people killed - all on board the helicopter - when the accident occurred around an hour after Leicester's draw at home to West Ham United.

The Thai owner's helicopter crashed near a car park near the south-east corner of the stadium shortly after taking off from the pitch at around 8.20pm.

Stuart James Vichai, one of Thailand's richest men, bought Leicester City in 2010 and six years later celebrated one of English football's greatest achievements when the club won the Premier League.

The 60-year-old, a hugely popular figure at Leicester, normally leaves in his Augusta AW169 helicopter after home matches. On Saturday he was due to travel in it to Luton Airport and then take his private jet to Thailand.

Eyewitness reports indicated that on Saturday the helicopter only just cleared the roof of the stands, stayed in the air briefly and spiralled down to earth after reportedly developing a fault with its tail rotor.

A huge fireball erupted and the air smelt of burning fuel in the hours after the crash. Emergency services rushed to the scene to tackle the fire and search the wreckage, with the area eventually cordoned off by Leicestershire police.

The helicopter crashed on land owned by the club, landing near car park E, which is used by Leicester's staff. The site was empty at the time. Members of the public travelled to the stadium to leave tributes on Sunday. Players in Premier League matches on Sunday wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Minute's silences were held at Manchester United and Burnley and a minute's applause, in tribute, took place at Crystal Palace. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester's vice-chairman and Vichai's son, flew to the United Kingdom from Thailand on Sunday.

Leicestershire police pleaded for patience from the public as crash investigators took control of the site.