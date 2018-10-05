Lego unveils Bugatti replica at Paris show

PARIS (REUTERS) - Cars have been called toys for grown-ups. Toy maker Lego is taking the idea to a whole new level by building a full scale replica of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, complete with a working Lego engine.

Built with over one million Lego pieces, a replica Bugatti was one of the unique attractions unveiled at the Paris Motor Show.

It features the main elements of a traditional car - functioning lights, a steering wheel, a rearview mirror, comfortable seats - all using Lego elements without a single drop of glue.

It even has an electric Lego engine, capable of hitting 30kmh.