Lego introduces ‘revolutionary’ Smart Bricks that light up, play sounds

Lego's Smart Brick was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan 5.

SINGAPORE – You no longer have to make your own sound effects or play the Star Wars soundtrack on your phone while playing with Lego.

Instead, the iconic Imperial March anthem could come from your Lego sets themselves, after the Danish toy company unveiled the Smart Brick, which adds sound and light to playtime.

The Smart Bricks will be introduced in three Star Wars sets launching on March 1, and were unveiled alongside Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan 5.

The 2x2 Smart Tag tiles contain unique digital IDs that tell the Smart Bricks how to act, while the Smart Minifigures trigger unique sounds, movements and reactions from the bricks when paired.

Made in the form of a regular 2x4 Lego brick, the Smart Brick contains accelerometers – which detect and measure movement – and can also sense light and sound. Each Smart Brick also has a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, and can be charged wirelessly.

This means Lego and Star Wars fan can make their sets come to life with “whoosh” sounds, droid R2-D2 beeps and lightsaber sounds when Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader clash.

A Lego executive added that The Imperial March might also be played occasionally “just to get the vibe going”, reported The Guardian.

The Smart Brick innovation is not limited to just Star Wars sets.



In a demonstration at CES, a Lego plane affixed with the Smart Brick emitted whooshing sounds, and a Lego duck fitted with the innovation began quacking.



The BBC reported that in its own test at CES, a Lego birthday cake recognised when its “candles” were blown out – sounding a cheer and a birthday song.

Lego said the Smart Play System is its “most revolutionary innovation” in nearly 50 years.

Mr Tom Donaldson, senior vice-president and head of Lego’s Creative Play Lab, said: “We truly believe we are setting a new standard for interactive, imaginative experiences and can’t wait to see this innovation in the hands of kids when we launch this year.”