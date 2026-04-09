Lebanon must be covered by ceasefire agreement, French foreign minister says

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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot attends a meeting of France's defence and security council held by President Emmanuel Macron following the Iran war ceasefire announcement and to address the return of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, two French nationals freed by Iran after three and a half years in detention, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 8, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool

PARIS, April 9 - The ceasefire agreed by Iran and the United States must also cover military actions in Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday, adding France condemned "massive" Israeli strikes the previous day.

Barrot added that he expects Iran to make a series of concessions as part of the peace talks due to start in Pakistan.

"Iran must give up to have nuclear weapons and means to obtain them, must give up using its missiles and drones to threaten countries in the region and give up supporting groups like Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis who destabilize the region," he said in an interview with Radio Station France Inter.

Iran must also open the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, he said. REUTERS