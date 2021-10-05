Leak exposes Asian elites

Dozens of influential Asians, including ruling party politicians and top businessmen, are among thousands linked globally to offshore companies or trusts in the latest leak of confidential financial information dubbed the Pandora Papers.

The nearly three-terabyte data dump, anonymously handed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, is the network's largest so far, even compared with 2016's Panama Papers, and more than double the size of 2017's Paradise Papers. While it is not illegal to make use of shell companies or hold assets offshore, these structures obscure true owners and control of wealth.