Latin America's new 'pink tide' gains pace

MEXICO CITY - The political pendulum in Latin America (Latam) has swung further left after Colombia's recent elections, with about half of the countries in the region having leftist governments.

This has raised questions about possible impact on free trade agreements (FTAs) - like the one Singapore has with some Latam countries - foreign investment and international relations, among other areas.

The shift to the left, known as the "pink tide", has been driven by discontent with poor economic conditions such as inflation and increasing social inequality. This was exacerbated by mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, as well as inflation fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Left-leaning parties have won elections in 10 out of 21 countries in Latin America since 1998: Colombia; Chile; Nicaragua; Honduras; Peru; Bolivia; Argentina; El Salvador; Mexico; and Venezuela.

Brazil, the region's economic giant, is expected to follow suit in elections in October.

The pink tide is "mostly due to the inability of previous governments to provide tangible results for most of the population," Mexico's former ambassador to China Sergio Ley Lopez told The Straits Times.

"The (new) leaders... have exploited this inability and made it part of their campaign to deliver what people have been expecting," said Mr Lopez, president of the Asia-Pacific unit of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology.

The leftist governments have promised to improve the standards of living of vulnerable groups through ways such as raising minimum wages and welfare spending. In reality, however, not all are leftist and there are more differences than similarities among them.

Mr Lopez said "there are moderate and intelligent left governments like the one we see in Chile, which... is progressive".

Chilean President Gabriel Boric seeks to promote broad social reforms that are blocked by the current Constitution, a legacy of General Augusto Pinochet's 17-year dictatorship. A referendum will be held on Sept 4 on a draft new Constitution.

Other leftist governments appear to be more populist and their promises remain purely rhetoric.

One example is the Mexican government led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.